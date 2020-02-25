OU men’s basketball: Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek, Austin Reaves carry Sooners’ to win over No. 24 Texas Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY— No. 22 Texas Tech wasn’t going down without a fight in its 65-51 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
This was evident in the first half.
With under five minutes remaining before halftime, junior Davide Moretti sunk the Red Raiders’ (18-10, 9-6 Big 12) first 3-pointer of the night. Though it only cut the Sooners’ lead to nine — it felt as if the momentum inside Chesapeake Energy Arena was starting to swing Texas Tech’s way.
That was until redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves drilled a contested 3-pointer of his own on the other side of the court just 32 seconds later.
Reaves was the Sooners’ (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) offensive facilitator for the rest of the first half. He finished the first half with 11 points and three assists, both of which were team-highs. Reaves’ play was arguably the main reason the Sooners entered halftime leading Texas Tech by double digits.
“He set the tone for the entire game,” sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy said. “He set the tone for us, for him and for the team. He helped lead the way for a win tonight.”
“He had the confidence to knock one down early and really got it going,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “The guys really shared the ball well, moved the ball well and kept attacking today.”
Then the second half arrived, and although the Sooners didn’t receive any more points from Reaves — they did receive two stellar performances from their two leading scoreres: junior forward Brady Manek and senior forward Kristian Doolittle.
Manek, who had scored a total of three points in his last three complete halves of basketball before tonight, finished the game with 15 points while shooting 7-15 from the field. Though he ended the night 0-5 from deep, he was able to make up for that with a dominant performance in the paint.
“Texas Tech really plays with five guards,” Doolittle said. “Holyfield is mobile for a big. We knew we would have a size advantage, we knew that they would switch off ball screen, so it was a big emphasis for us to work the post and be able to execute.”
Doolittle, who played the game wearing a face mask supporting his broken nose, brought the Sooner crowd to its feet late in the second half with a more-than-tough layup as OU’s shot clock expired with under two minutes left to play. He finished with a team-high 19 points on 9-15 shooting. He also tallied three steals, a block and seven rebounds on the night.
“Doolittle looked like an NBA player out there tonight,” said Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard. “I’ll tell you exactly what I told my team for two days, and I’m proud to say this, I told them how much respect I have for Doolittle. That guy’s been in this league for a long time. He was playing Big 12 basketball and some of our guys were lacing them up in high school.
“I told them, ‘he’s not going to let his team lose tonight, his coach is too good, he’s too good’... to me, that’s exactly what happened.”
Though Oklahoma’s upset win can ultimately chalked down to the performance of these three, it’s hard to ignore how the Sooners took care of business on defense.
The Sooner defense had 10 total blocks against the Red Raiders, forced 14 turnovers and had a 43-29 advantage on the boards. Texas Tech ended the game shooting 33 percent from the field.
Yet, the biggest takeaway for Oklahoma’s defensive performance in this game was the fact it held the Red Raiders’ best player, freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, to zero points on 0-8 shooting.
“That had to be one of (our best defensive games this year) for sure,” Kruger said. “(Ramsey) is a good player. He’s already kind of at the center of a lot of what they do. I thought our guys worked hard on him… Our guys stayed at their position and didn’t give him anything easy to get him started.”
The Sooners return to action against West Virginia at 3 p.m. on Feb. 29 in Morgantown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.