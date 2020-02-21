OU men’s basketball: 3 keys for Sooners against Oklahoma State

It’s hard to find a team who’s had a tougher two-game stretch than Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7 Big 12) had this past week.
The Sooners found themselves above .500 in conference play before a trip to Lawrence, Kansas resulted in a 87-70 loss to No. 3 Kansas and they faltered at home to No. 1 Baylor, 65-54.
Now, Oklahoma heads into a Bedlam rematch with more than state pride on the line. The Sooners face the chance of losing their third-straight game — their longest of the season — hindering their postseason odds heading into March.
Here are three keys for a Sooner victory:
Keep Gallagher-Iba Arena quiet
Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) is far from the winless-in-conference-play team that the Sooners routed, 82-69, in Norman on Feb. 1.
“They're shooting fewer threes, they seem to be a little bit more physical inside,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “Defense is still very, very good. Very strong, very active… They’re playing well.”
“They’re getting the ball inside more, they’re playing with a lot more passion,” sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy said. “On Saturday, they’re going to try to get after us and we gotta be ready.”
The Cowboys are 3-2 since their last meeting with OU, one of those wins came against then-ranked No. 24 Texas Tech. The Pokes edged the Red Raiders, 73-70, in Stillwater on Feb. 15. Four different players scored above 12 points for OSU.
However, another key factor for the Cowboys in their win over Texas Tech was that the Gallagher-Iba Arena crowd came to play as well.
“(It will be a) very energetic game, crowd's gonna be into it especially coming off last year,” junior forward Brady Manek said. “I mean, the atmosphere there … They have a really good basketball history over there.
“It’ll be a good win for us and we need this one.”
The crowd-energy inside Gallagher-Iba Arena fed off of the Pokes’ strong defensive effort that night. Oklahoma State had eight steals, six blocks and forced 15 turnovers against the Red Raiders.
To avoid a rowdy Stillwater crowd, the Sooners should look to keep their total turnover count to single digits and strive for a good overall shot selection on Saturday.
Win down low
It’s no secret that this Oklahoma team likes to play small ball.
In its typical starting lineup, Manek stands the tallest at 6-foot-9. With that in mind, it’s no surprise the Sooners often struggle to out-rebound their opponents.
“I didn't come to OU thinking I’d guard guys that were two inches taller, 50 pounds more (than me),” Manek said. “I think I've dealt with it pretty well. I think we just gotta keep pushing back and just keep being physical.”
One opponent they didn’t struggle with on the glass? Oklahoma State.
The Sooners bested the Pokes 36-31 in rebounds in their last outing. For the Sooners to complete a Bedlam series sweep this season, they’ll most likely have to repeat that performance.
And with the recent play from senior forward Kristian Doolittle on the boards, a repeat performance doesn’t seem unlikely. Doolittle had an average of nine rebounds per game last week, helping him earn Big 12 Player of the Week. He also tallied ten boards in a double-double performance against Baylor.
With Oklahoma and Oklahoma State averaging 38 and 37 total team rebounds per game, respectively, how both teams perform down low may ultimately decide this one.
More Manek makes
Oklahoma State had no answer for Brady Manek last time out.
The Harrah, Oklahoma native shot 11-18 from field and was 7-13 from deep for 30 points against the Cowboys on Feb. 1. Slowing down Manek will likely be one of OSU’s top priorities come Saturday.
“Last time, they started off with a couple of the bigger guys guarding me,” Manek said “I think they’ll guard me with more athletic, quicker guys (this time), but we’ll just have to see what we can do with that and try to find the open guy.”
However, though he’s been the Sooners’ main scoring threat this season, the Sooners’ last two games were not kind to Manek.
He was a combined 2-12 from behind the arc in both outings and was held to only one point in the Sooners’ second half against Baylor.
For the Sooners to keep their postseason hopes alive, a revival from Manek may be needed on the offensive end.
Tip-off for Bedlam is set for 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Stillwater.
