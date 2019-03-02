OU men's basketball: Jamal Bieniemy, Aaron Calixte shine as Oklahoma honors seniors in win over West Virginia
On a day dedicated to the Sooners’ seniors, both Oklahoma’s past and future shined bright.
Oklahoma (18-11, 6-10 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (11-18, 3-13 Big 12), 92-80, in what was the Sooners highest scoring output of the season and a crucial win for the team’s NCAA tournament dreams.
Leading the way was freshman Jamal Bieniemy, as the young point guard scored 22 points and dished out six assists while going 4-5 from behind the arc. Supporting Bieniemy was graduate transfer Aaron Calixte, who finished with 22 points and shot 72 percent overall.
“(Bieniemy and Calixte) were great,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought they had good focus. Jamal’s been doing a super job all year running the club, and then he jumps up and makes those threes to really give us a bit of a margin there. I thought he was great all day. Defensively, offensively, making shots...These two continue to work hard, like we’ve talked about many times. Happy to see them get those results.”
The game was tight early, as the teams were tied at 25 with 7:01 remaining in the game, but from there Oklahoma went on a tear, going on a 17-3 run to end the first half and scoring 50 points in the second half.
“It was a good battle,” Kruger said. “I thought it was a little bit of a sluggish start in the first few minutes. I thought the next 20, 25 were really good. We moved the ball well, made plays for each other, battled...Proud of the guys. Feel good for them.”
Last time the two teams played, the Mountaineers won 79-71 and out-rebounded Oklahoma 46-30 while the Sooners shot 39.7 percent from three. This time, the Sooners prevailed by cutting their rebounding deficit to just eight and by shooting 47.6 from deep. According to junior forward Kristian Doolittle, improved play in the paint was big part of the game plan.
“I feel like this game we were more physical, having more of a focus on boxing out,” junior forward Kristian Doolittle said. “The first time you play somebody, the scout team can only do so much to simulate what the other team’s going to do. So we had a good game plan coming into this game, a big emphasis on (West Virginia freshman forward Derek) Culver. He’s really good. Just being able to find bodies and get the loose ball.”
The victory served as a sweet salute to the seniors. For a group that’s experienced both the highs of the Final Four in 2016 and the lows of missing the tournament in 2017, its leadership and impact is prevalent in the way teammates like Doolittle speak about them.
“I love the seniors,” Doolittle said. “I’m thankful for what they’ve done. (I’ve) taken the experience that they’ve had with the Final Four team and kind of (set) that as a starting point for the rest of us coming in my freshman year. So I’m thankful for them and I’m glad I got the win.”
Kruger said he was glad the seniors could get rewarded with a home win on Senior Day after pushing the team past an earlier five-game losing streak and through the ups and downs of the season.
“Good to see them go out on Senior Day celebration with a win,” Kruger said. “They’ve been good, the whole group. They’ve represented well, they’ve continued to work hard, and here late with their backs to the wall a little bit, they’ve responded well and fought their tails off. Couldn’t be any more happy for them.”
Oklahoma’s next game will be against No. 15 Kansas ( 22-7, 11-5 Big 12) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
