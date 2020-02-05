OU men's basketball: Former Sooners Buddy Hield, Trae Young to participate in All-Star 3-point contest

Former Sooner guards Buddy Hield and Trae Young will be participating in the 3-point contest as a part of the NBA's All-Star weekend on Feb. 15.
Buddy Hield to Participate in 2020 3-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday Night » https://t.co/GXLaPwfYng pic.twitter.com/DMegJB2nDY— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 4, 2020
.@TheTraeYoung for THREEEEE! Ice❄Trae is officially a 3-Point participant! Let 'em fly All-Star 🏹🌟: https://t.co/U7PPUvfo8z#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/aHeYnEUdFB— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 5, 2020
In his fourth season in the NBA, now-Sacramento Kings Hield is averaging a team-high 20 points and is shooting 38 percent from 3 on the season. He's also averaging five rebounds, three assists per game through 50 games for the Kings. Hield, who will be making his second appearance in the 3-point contest, currently ranks third in the NBA in 3-point field goals made.
In just his second season at the professional level, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was named an All-Star starter for the NBA's Eastern Conference. The 21-year-old point guard is averaging 29 points and nine assists per game so far this season for the Hawks. He's also shooting 37 percent from 3.
Other players named to the contest include: Devonte' Graham of the Charlotte Hornets, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat, Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards, Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 3-point contest will be televised on TNT following the conclusion of the Rising Stars challenge on Feb. 15. The NBA All-Star game is set for a 7 p.m. CT start on Feb. 16 on TNT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.