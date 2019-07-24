You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Former Sooner Isaiah Cousins to play in Israel, reunite with former teammate

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Isaiah Cousins (copy)

Senior guard Isaiah Cousins moves away from a Villanova defender during the first half of OU's Final Four game April 2 in Houston. Cousins contributed six points during the half.

 Christopher Michie/The Daily

Isaiah Cousins will don a slightly different shade of red in 2019.

The former Sooner guard will head to Jerusalem to play for the Hapoel Jerusalem Basketball Club of the Israeli Premier League and FIBA Champions League.

Cousins, alongside current Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, helped lead the Sooners to the Final Four in 2016 to cap off his four-year collegiate career. As a senior, the Mount Vernon, New York native averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 assists en route to earning Third-team All-Big 12 honors.

Since being selected 59th overall by the Kings in the 2016 NBA Draft, Cousins has played a few seasons in the NBA G-League and spent time with Cholet Basket in France in 2018. He most recently averaged 14.9 points and 5.9 assists per game in 39 games in 2018-19 with the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz affiliate) of the G-League.

When he officially joins the team, Cousins will reunite with former Sooner TaShawn Thomas. Thomas enjoyed success in his first season with Hapoel, earning Finals MVP and Israeli League Best Defender honors following the team’s first Israeli Cup victory since 2008.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments