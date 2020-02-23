OU men’s basketball: ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects Sooners to make NCAA Tournament

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi took to Twitter on Sunday to showcase his latest NCAA tournament predictions, and he has Oklahoma as one of the last four byes after a 83-66 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
February 23, 2020
The Sooners’ loss to OSU moved them to 0-3 in their last three games and to 2-8 on the road this season. Prior to its three-game skid, Oklahoma was previously projected as ninth or 10th seed in the NCAA tournament by Lunardi.
With four games remaining on its schedule, OU will need to finish the season strong to secure its spot in March Madness.
The Sooners take on Texas Tech at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City.
