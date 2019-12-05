OU men's basketball: Doolittle swishes late three, leads the Sooners in 82-80 victory over North Texas

DENTON, Texas — De’Vion Harmon and Kristian Doolittle stood beyond the arc with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Ball in hand with the game tied at 78 apiece, Harmon said he initially had thoughts of shooting it himself, sticking the dagger to the Mean Green in front of dozens of friends and family members in the return to his hometown.
But the true freshman point guard knew where to go with the ball. Harmon flipped the ball a few feet to his right and into the hot hands of Doolittle on the wing.
One dribble. Two dribble. Shot. Swish. The three pointer gave the Sooners an 81-78 lead -- their largest of the night -- on the way to an 82-80 road victory against North Texas. Doolittle, the team’s lone senior, scored 18 points in the second half to cap off a night in which he scored 28 on 11-15 shooting from the floor and a perfect 3-3 from deep.
“He was phenomenal,” Kruger said of Doolittle. “Not only offensively, but I thought defensively (he played well)... He’s been through a lot of battles, at that point when we were down ten he knew every defensive possession we needed a stop and I thought he jacked the guys up a little bit.”
The Sooners faced deficits nearly the entire game, entering half time down by five and falling behind by 10 with a little over 12 minutes remaining. When the Mean Green faithful grew louder and the North Texas players started to gain confidence, it was up to the Sooners to stay within striking distance. It came down to making big plays on defense, forcing steals -- the Sooners forced six in the second half -- and converting on the other end.
When North Texas began to surge, the Sooners found a way to respond. When the Mean Green went up by 10, Oklahoma cut the deficit to one with a 9-0 run in the next four and a half minutes. When UNT’s DJ Draper drilled a three-pointer to put the Mean Green ahead 73-70 inside of five minutes remaining, Doolittle responded with a triple of his own seconds later. When North Texas took a 76-73 lead, it was Harmon’s three from the corner that evened the score once more.
“We just showed our resilience that we played with,” Doolittle said. “We didn’t play the way that we wanted to in the first half defensively so we had to take it upon ourselves to be able to take away their primary looks, make them go late into the clock, get some good stops in a row.”
The two-point road victory was a major learning curve for the team, Doolittle added. It was an opportunity for the players to go about the process of playing in a hostile environment, where white paper bricks are held in the air in front of every Sooner free throw shooter, cheers erupt with every home basket and students in hawk costumes unforgivingly heckle the Sooner bench.
“People here were talking a lot of smack the whole time, a lot of the student section” Harmon said. “They’re supposed to go against me, I’m on the opposite team.”
After the game, Harmon shared a special moment with the friends and family who came out to watch him play. The true freshman embraced the moment with his closest supporters. Handshakes were made, smiles were shared and hugs were given in the stands of the arena.
“I’m excited where I’m at, I’m excited we got the win,” Harmon said. “It was a tough one but we’re going to get better starting tomorrow and get ready for Wichita State next Saturday.”
