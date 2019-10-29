OU men's basketball: De'Vion Harmon shows out in debut, 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 89-76 exhibition win over Southeastern Oklahoma State

The Sooners defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State, 89-76, on Tuesday night in an exhibition.
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger’s team showed flashes of potential against the Savage Storm despite a slow first half. The Sooners shot 53 percent from the field in the second half, and outscored Southeastern 48-28 in the paint.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners exhibition win over Southeastern:
The starting lineup
The Sooners began Tuesday’s contest with several new faces in the starting lineup.
Freshman guard De’Vion Harmon earned a start in the first game of his career, scoring 22 points on 10-15 shooting in 31 minutes of action. Harmon showed that he can be a threat while driving to the basket and with his passing ability adding three assists and zero turnovers.
"They did a good job of playing for each other," Kruger said. "We had some good stretches in the game. We've got to work on having more good stretches and less of the poorer stretches so there was a lot to learn from."
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves, who missed the 2018-19 season after transferring from Wichita State, also started the game and scored 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting in 19 minutes.
Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy made his 18th career start against Southeastern but struggled shooting the ball. The Texas-native finished with three points on 1-6 shooting in 23 minutes of action.
The Sooners were able to beat Southeastern thanks to a 23-5 advantage in points coming off the bench.
Brady Manek faces his older brother, Kellen Manek
Junior forward Brady Manek faced off against a familiar opponent on Tuesday night. His brother, Southeastern sophomore forward Kellen Manek scored 12 points on four of 4-of-11 shooting and 2-6 from deep. Meanwhile Brady Manek finished with 23 points with on nine of 15 shooting and three of six from behind the arc.
"It was a lot of fun," Manek said. "It was really good for our family and friends. He's just a really good basketball player and he does what he does well."
Freshman Class
Harmon wasn't the only freshman with a big game against Southeastern Oklahoma State. Freshman forward Jalen Hill scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and three rebounds while playing consistent minutes throughout the game.
"I thought all the new guys had flashes, you know of good things," Kruger said. "I thought Jalen Hill was the most consistent of the new guys of course De'Vion (Harmon) was good throughout, his decisions were outstanding from start to finish."
Freshman forward Victor Iwuakor also had a solid game, adding 10 points and four rebounds.
The Sooners played a total six freshman in the season opener, with three scoring in double digits.
The Sooners kick off the regular season with a home game against UTSA on Nov. 9.
