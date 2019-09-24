OU men’s basketball: De’Vion Harmon ready for 2019 season, says he and Jamal Bieniemy are 'best duo in the country'

A little over a month before the Sooners start their 2019 campaign with an exhibition game against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Oct. 29, Oklahoma held its first official practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Open to the public, the practice allowed fans to catch a glimpse of the newest additions on this year’s squad — most notably, four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon from Denton, Texas.
As the #Sooners held their first open practice of the season today, fans caught their first look at former four-star @TheDH11 in an Oklahoma uniform. Here he is warming up with Sooner forward Brady Manek— pic.twitter.com/3fDX7O07MR— Chandler E. (@CTEngelbrecht) September 24, 2019
Harmon, listed at 6-feet, 190-pounds, was the first to sign in the Sooners’ 2019 recruiting class. Now merely three months since his arrival on campus, it appears he’s pretty comfortable at the helm of Lon Kruger’s offense.
“(He’s made) great progress since June,” Kruger said. “He understands much more clearly everyday what his responsibility is. As point guard, it’s about a lot more than just what he’s doing. He can do a lot individually, but now he knows it’s about a lot more than that.”
Here’s a quick preview of the #Sooners new offense featuring 4* PG De’Vion Harmon. Jamal Bienemy with the assist to Harmon from the team’s first practice today pic.twitter.com/Qm7jilJnzE— Steven Plaisance II (@stevenplai) September 24, 2019
“I’m playing the best basketball of my life right now,” Harmon said. “I just want to keep it going.”
During his senior year at Guyer High School, Harmon averaged 20.3 points and five assists. On top of that, during his tenure with USA Basketball in the 2018 U-17 World Cup, he lead his team in scoring with an average of 13.1 points per game.
But that’s behind Harmon now. He’s focused on starting his first season as a Sooner.
“The season is here. It’s time to get to work,” Harmon said. “These next six weeks are going to be very important, vital. We’re a really good team right, but we’re not a great team… I think we’ll get there.”
To become that great team, Oklahoma will likely need Harmon and sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy to bring a new dynamic to the Sooners’ backcourt — which is something Harmon expects to happen.
“Me and (Bieniemy), we’re a good duo,” he said. “I think we’re the best duo in the country. It’s gonna be exciting. I think everybody that comes to these games… whether it’s at home or on the road, I think they’re going to get a really good show with us in the backcourt.
“I’d bet on my guys every night… we’re gonna be a great team. There’s other great teams on our non-conference schedule and Big 12 schedule, every game every night is gonna be a war, and we’re not gonna back down from nobody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.