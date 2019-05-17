You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Chris Crutchfield becomes Arkansas associate head coach

  • Updated
Chris Crutchfield
OU associate head coach Chris Crutchfield. Courtesy of OU Athletics.

Oklahoma associate head basketball coach Chris Crutchfield accepted a coaching job of the same title at Arkansas on Friday.

Crutchfield is the second OU assistant coach to move elsewhere. Former assistant coach Kevin Kruger accepted a position at UNLV back in April.

Crutchfield has been on the Oklahoma coaching staff for eight years. The 15-year D1 coach joined the Sooners after coaching at Oral Roberts, and will now be joining the Razorbacks' new head coach Eric Mussleman.

In his time with the Sooners, Crutchfield has served in a coaching staff that has a record of 160-105 since his hiring. Earlier this year, former OU assistant coach Kevin Kruger left for an assistant coaching job at UNLV.

The Sooners are just coming off a season where the team made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, before losing to Virginia, who would go onto win the NCAA National Championship.

