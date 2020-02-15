You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Buddy Hield wins NBA All-Star 3-point contest

Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield returns to Norman during the game against Texas on Feb. 23rd

 Emily Addington/The Daily

Buddy Buckets.

Former Sooner guard Buddy Hield won the NBA All-Star 3-point contest Saturday night. Hield won by tallying a 27 in the final round.

The Sacramento Kings guard won over former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine, 2019 3-point champion Joe Harris, the Washington Wizards' David Bertans, the Miami Heats' Duncan Robinson and Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte' Graham.

Hield beat Booker's score of 26 as the last shooter to take his turn on the night. In the first round, Hield garnered a score of 27.

Young, the Sooners' point guard for his only collegiate season in 2017-18, tallied the lowest score of the night in the first round with 15. However, Young will compete as a starter in the All-Star game Sunday night. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. CT, and will be televised on TNT.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

