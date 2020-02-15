OU men's basketball: Buddy Hield wins NBA All-Star 3-point contest

Buddy Buckets.
Former Sooner guard Buddy Hield won the NBA All-Star 3-point contest Saturday night. Hield won by tallying a 27 in the final round.
BUDDY BUCKETS!!!Buddy Hield takes home the 3-Pt Contest crown on the last shot 👌 pic.twitter.com/Sg6CA6WZXN— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2020
The Sacramento Kings guard won over former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine, 2019 3-point champion Joe Harris, the Washington Wizards' David Bertans, the Miami Heats' Duncan Robinson and Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte' Graham.
Hield beat Booker's score of 26 as the last shooter to take his turn on the night. In the first round, Hield garnered a score of 27.
Young, the Sooners' point guard for his only collegiate season in 2017-18, tallied the lowest score of the night in the first round with 15. However, Young will compete as a starter in the All-Star game Sunday night. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. CT, and will be televised on TNT.
