OU men's basketball: Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings raise almost $300,000 for hurricane relief

  • Updated
Buddy Hield

Former OU basketball player Buddy Hield on the sidelines of the OU football game Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings have reportedly raised almost $300,000 for The Bahamas’ recovery effort, the former Sooner guard told Sports Illustrated’s Dan Greene.

Hield said he raised almost $200,000 through his GoFundMe page and the Kings have donated $100,000. On the GoFundMe page, Hield said he plans to use the funds to provide basic necessities for those who have “lost so much.”

Hield grew up in Eight Mile Rock, a coastal community located in the West Grand Bahama district in the Bahamas. Donning the crimson and cream from 2012 to 2016, Hield won a pair of Big 12 Player of the Year awards and led OU to the Final Four in 2016. The current Kings guard is set to enter his fourth season in the NBA and is fresh off a campaign in which he averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game.

