OU men's basketball: Brady Manek, Sooners hoping to carry experience from recent losses into second Bedlam matchup

Junior forward Brady Manek will be looking for a repeat of his first performance against Oklahoma State earlier this season when the Sooners enter Gallagher Iba Arena on Saturday.
Oklahoma is riding a two-game losing streak after facing two top-three teams in back-to-back games against No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor. Manek, who ranks No. 5 in the Big 12 with 15.3 points per game, scored seven points against Kansas on 1-6 shooting from the 3-point line and 10 points against and was 1-6 from deep against Baylor.
The last time Manek faced off against the Sooners’ in-state rival, the Harrah, Oklahoma native scored 30 points on 7-13 shooting from behind the arc. Naturally, Manek assumes the Cowboys will have a different approach on Saturday.
“Yeah I think last time they started off with a couple bigger guys but I think they’ll probably guard me with more athletic, quicker guys,” Manek said. “We’ll just have to see what we can do with that and find the open guy.”
Manek seemingly couldn’t miss when the two teams met in Norman on Feb. 1, but both teams have gone through some highs and lows since their last matchup. The Sooners have suffered losses to Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor in the five games since the first Bedlam with wins over No. 13 West Virginia and Iowa State.
Meanwhile the Cowboys lost to West Virginia and Baylor with wins over a ranked Texas Tech team, Kansas State and TCU.
“When you think about two weeks ago, we’re much further along than we were prior to the West Virginia game,” Kruger said. “Playing against teams like West Virginia, like Baylor, like Kansas, like anyone in the league really … you’re going to get experience every time you play.”
The Sooners have yet to lose three in a row this season but lost two in a row during nonconference play. Kruger credits the Sooners ability to rebound from losses on the team’s chemistry and dedication to improving.
Manek says that despite the quality of opponents they’ve played recently, he thinks the team is more frustrated with the way they played down the stretch than the result itself.
“I don’t think anyone's down because of (the losing streak) I just think we’re down because we knew could’ve competed harder and played better,” Manek said. “But it just came down to making shots so I think we can bounce back for sure and hopefully win a couple more games and get in the tournament.”
The young Oklahoma squad will be expecting a full home court advantage on Saturday for Bedlam but it isn’t a stranger to playing in tough venues this season. The Sooners have gone on the road to Wichita State, Iowa State, Kansas and Baylor but weren’t able to come away with wins.
Despite the experience Oklahoma has playing in front of hostile crowds, Manek has been reminding his teammates that Bedlam will be a completely different experience.
“A lot of the guys that aren’t from Oklahoma don’t really know that it’s a big game for the fans and the crowd,” Manek said. “I think that guys on the team don’t really know how intense it’s gonna be at the beginning. We’ve got to punch them early and punch them first and just get out to a good start.”
Oklahoma will take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday on ESPN2.
