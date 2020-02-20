You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men’s basketball: Brady Manek selected to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek during the game against No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 18. He scored 10 points during the game, bringing his season total to 399.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior forward Brady Manek was selected to CoSIDA’s Academic All-District Team on Thursday. He is one of 41 NCAA Division I men's basketball student athletes to make the cut.

Manek now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. The Academic All-America first, second and third teams will be announced next month.

Academically, Manek holds a cumulative GPA of 3.53, is a four-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll and was among six Sooners selected to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

So far this season, Manek is averaging 15 points, five rebounds, and three 3-pointers per game. His 41-percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line is the third-best in the Big 12.

The Sooners take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Stillwater. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments