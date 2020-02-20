OU men’s basketball: Brady Manek selected to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

Junior forward Brady Manek was selected to CoSIDA’s Academic All-District Team on Thursday. He is one of 41 NCAA Division I men's basketball student athletes to make the cut.
One of the best shooters in college basketball...and also one of the smartest.Congratulations to @BradyManekfor being named to a CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.📝 https://t.co/jy1trhrtkv pic.twitter.com/accrmZUVWQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 20, 2020
Manek now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. The Academic All-America first, second and third teams will be announced next month.
Academically, Manek holds a cumulative GPA of 3.53, is a four-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll and was among six Sooners selected to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 First Team.
So far this season, Manek is averaging 15 points, five rebounds, and three 3-pointers per game. His 41-percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line is the third-best in the Big 12.
The Sooners take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.