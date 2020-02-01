OU men's basketball: Brady Manek's shooting barrage boosts Sooners to bounce-back win over Oklahoma State

Oklahoma needed a bounce-back win after a poor performance on the road against Kansas State on Tuesday.
The Sooners never led in that game due in large part to their inability to make shots. Oklahoma finished the first half against the Wildcats with a season-low 22 points and finished the game shooting 31.6 percent from the field. Oklahoma’s leading scorer, junior forward Brady Manek, scored just five points on 1-5 shooting and 0-3 from behind the 3-point line.
Manek was determined to avoid another performance like that during Oklahoma’s 82-69 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Manek’s determination to make an impact offensively was evident very early in the game. The Sooners were able to get good ball movement which left openings for Manek to take advantage of. The Harrah-native scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half of the game.
“You don’t wanna do it again,” Manek said about the transition from the K-State to their match against OSU. “I wouldn’t want to do what we did against Kansas State two nights in a row. Everybody has bad nights but that was a really bad one and I think everybody here wanted to bounce back from that."
Manek seemingly couldn’t miss from deep in the first half, converting on six of his nine attempts from behind the 3-point line with five of his six first half 3-pointers coming off of an assist.
“I would say we were just attacking the defense well and I think we were moving it well and I happened to be the guy that was open on a lot of those and they found me and I was knocking them down.”
Oklahoma finished the game with 19 assists on their 29 made shots.
“It was huge,” Kruger said, “I think (senior forward Kristian Doolittle) from the middle of the zone found guys on the perimeter and Brady is oftentimes the guy and he’s been shooting like it that for us for a while so guys were looking to find him and they did today and he stepped up and delivered.”
The Cowboys had better success defending Manek on the perimeter in the second half but by that point the Sooners already led by 43-30. With Oklahoma State’s defense focusing on Manek, redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves was able to take advantage.
The Wichita State-transfer scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to finish the game shooting 50 percent from the field and 2-7 from behind the arc.
“When you’ve got someone shooting the ball like that it distracts the defense,” Reaves said. “They’ve always got to know where he’s at and it’s not just one person worrying where he’s at it’s five almost, everybody on the bench. ... It opens everything up when you’re shooting the ball like that and at that point we just want to keep giving it to him and he can get up as many as he wants.”
Manek set a career-high with 31 points against TCU less than two weeks ago and has posted point totals of 21 and 18 since. Manek came into the game leading the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage with 47.5 percent and is second in the conference in 3-point field goals made per game with 2.17.
Manek’s seven 3-pointers were enough to move him to No. 10 on the school’s all-time 3-point field goal list with 172.
Oklahoma will take on Texas Tech at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Lubbock, Tech. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.