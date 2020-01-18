OU men's basketball: Brady Manek's career day lifts Sooners over TCU

Heading into Oklahoma’s 83-63 win over TCU on Saturday, freshman guard De’Vion Harmon emphasized that the Sooners were entering a game that they just couldn’t afford to lose.
The Sooners (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) were staring down the possibility of falling below .500 in conference play and losing their third consecutive game. With that being accompanied by just how poorly the Sooners shot the ball in their previous game — a 66-52 home loss to No. 6 Kansas — it wouldn’t have come as a shock if ice-cold Oklahoma dropped its second home game of the season.
In the midst of adversity, the Sooners were desperately in need of someone to provide a spark against TCU (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) in order to revive their-now stagnant offense.
That spark was provided by junior forward Brady Manek, who turned in arguably his best performance of the season
"Collectively, I didn't shoot the ball well at all against Kansas, that played into me wanting to bounce back from that," Manek said. "It frustrated me all week, it tore me. But I bounced back. My teammates helped me, they found me when I was open and I think we just moved the ball well today."
"Brady, of course, is a target for the opposing team all the time," head coach Lon Kruger said. "He got free'd up today a little bit and guys found him in good rhythm. He stepped up and delivered... when he makes shots, it's now big surprise because he does that extremely well."
To simply say Manek was in good rhythm might be an understatement as the Harrah, Oklahoma native drained seven of his nine attempts from deep, marking the first of his two new career highs he would set on the day. His second career-high mark came when he knocked down two free throws with under 54 seconds remaining to give him 31 total points, the most he's ever scored in a single game for the Sooners.
However, as Manek hit those two shots from the charity stripe, he was doing a lot more than just setting a new career-high for himself — he was forever etching his name into the Sooner record books as he became the 46th Oklahoma player to join the 1000th point club.
"I knew I was close," Manek said. "I didn't know exactly how close, but I knew I was close.
"It's pretty cool. Growing up as a fan of (Oklahoma) and coming to games, now I'm playing here and reached that mark. It's just really cool. I gotta give it up to my teammates there. Over the years, they've found me and there's been a lot of catch and shoot (opportunities). A lot of my points are catch and shoots, so I gotta give it up to them."
Oklahoma's lone senior, forward Kristian Doolittle, also spoke about the impact Manek's achievement has on the program.
"I'm proud of him," Doolittle said. "Just to see all of the progress he's made in his three years here, every year getting better. To reach a milestone like that, I know he and he's family will celebrate this. Knowing Brady for so long I'm the most proud of him."
Manek finished the night shooting 10-15 from the field and was 4-5 on free throws. He also brought in nine rebounds and a steal for the Sooners.
As a team, Oklahoma shot 53 percent from the field and 45.8 from deep. The Sooners also had very little issue from the charity stripe, knocking down 14 shots on 17 attempts. In addition, the Sooners also posted a season high of 20 assists and had 33 total rebounds.
The Sooners now gear up to face No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 20 in Waco, Texas. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
