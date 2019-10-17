You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Brady Manek named to Karl Malone Award watch list

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Sophomore forward Brady Manek dribbles in the game against Kansas March 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior forward Brady Manek has been named to the Karl Malone Award watch list, given to the best forward in the NCAA, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

The Harrah, Oklahoma, native is one of 20 players to be added to the watch list. Manek joins Baylor power forward Tristan Clark as the only two players from the Big 12 to appear on the watch list.

Averaging 11.2 points per game,  Manek is the 10th Sooner to have 700 career points by the end of their sophomore season.

The watch list will be cut in half in mid-February with the winner being announced on April 10.

The Sooners play Southeastern Oklahoma State for an exhibition match on Oct. 29 in Norman, and begin the regular season on Nov. 5 at home against UTSA.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments