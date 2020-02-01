OU men's basketball: Brady Manek moves to No. 10 in career 3-pointers made in Sooners history

Editors note: the original post stated Brady Manek is at No. 9 all-time, but the correct rank is No. 10. He cracked the top-10 after making six 3-pointers in the first half of OU's game against Oklahoma State.
Junior forward Brady Manek has moved to No. 10 on Oklahoma's career 3-pointer list with 171 three point field goals made, after tallying six in the first half of Saturday's matchup with Oklahoma State. The Sooners lead OSU, 43-30, going into halftime.
Manek was able to move into the ninth spot on the list following a strong first half against the Cowboys, scoring 22 points on 6-9 shooting from deep. The milestone was reached just four games after becoming the 47th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.
The Oklahoma-native is currently leading the Big 12 in three point shooting percentage at 47.5 percent. Manek also is second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game at 2.17.
