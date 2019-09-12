OU men's basketball: Big 12/SEC Challenge game times announced

Game times have been announced for the Big 12/SEC Challenge, according to a release from the Big 12 conference.
⏰ and 📺 are set for the 2020 #Big12SEC Challenge.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 12, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/3CSm92Osun. #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/xPVKk7Q5Jb
The Sooners will host Mississippi State on Jan. 25 at 1:00 p.m. Oklahoma is 0-3 all-time against the Bulldogs with their most recent loss coming in 2002.
The event will be the seventh annual meeting between the two conferences. The Big 12 has gone 35-25 against the SEC in this series.
Oklahoma's rivals Oklahoma State and Texas will take on Texas A&M and LSU, respectively.
