You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Big 12/SEC Challenge game times announced

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kruger and Bieniemy

OU coach Lon Kruger talks with freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy in the game against Kansas March 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Game times have been announced for the Big 12/SEC Challenge, according to a release from the Big 12 conference.

The Sooners will host Mississippi State on Jan. 25 at 1:00 p.m. Oklahoma is 0-3 all-time against the Bulldogs with their most recent loss coming in 2002. 

The event will be the seventh annual meeting between the two conferences. The Big 12 has gone 35-25 against the SEC in this series.

Oklahoma's rivals Oklahoma State and Texas will take on Texas A&M and LSU, respectively.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments