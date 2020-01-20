You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s basketball: Baylor moves to No. 1 in AP poll prior to match with Sooners

Lon Kruger

OU head coach Lon Kruger talks in the huddle during the game against TCU Jan. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Though Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) did not find itself in the latest AP poll, its next conference opponent made a significant move.

Formerly No. 2 Baylor (15-1,5-0 Big 12) leap-frogged Gonzaga for the top-ranked spot in the latest AP poll, which was released Monday at noon.

The Bears enter their matchup against the Sooners on a 14-game winning streak, their lone loss this season came when Baylor fell to Washington (12-7, 2-4 Big 12), 67-64, on Nov. 8. Last time out, the Bears topped Oklahoma State (9-8, 0-5 Big 12), 75-68, in Stillwater.

Baylor is the AP poll's seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot this season.

Oklahoma is coming off an 83-63 win against TCU (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) at home. 

Oklahoma takes on No. 1 Baylor in Waco, Texas, at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 20. The Sooners have never beaten a No. 1 team on the road in school history.

