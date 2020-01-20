OU men’s basketball: Baylor moves to No. 1 in AP poll prior to match with Sooners

Though Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) did not find itself in the latest AP poll, its next conference opponent made a significant move.
Formerly No. 2 Baylor (15-1,5-0 Big 12) leap-frogged Gonzaga for the top-ranked spot in the latest AP poll, which was released Monday at noon.
POLL ALERT: Baylor jumps Gonzaga to No. 1, giving the AP Top 25 its seventh team on top this season; undefeated San Diego State climbs to No. 4 in major reshuffling of poll.Full poll: https://t.co/xXlGQKLkGZMore college basketball coverage: https://t.co/N0HLv6oHbR pic.twitter.com/uD29NVIRcQ— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 20, 2020
The Bears enter their matchup against the Sooners on a 14-game winning streak, their lone loss this season came when Baylor fell to Washington (12-7, 2-4 Big 12), 67-64, on Nov. 8. Last time out, the Bears topped Oklahoma State (9-8, 0-5 Big 12), 75-68, in Stillwater.
Baylor is the AP poll's seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot this season.
For the second time in program history, @BaylorMBB is No. 1 in the @AP_Top25❗️✅ Jan. 9, 2017✅ Jan. 20, 2020Back at it tonight at 8 pm vs Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center.#SicEm 🐻 | #1TGF 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DinPuBwbkf— Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 20, 2020
Oklahoma is coming off an 83-63 win against TCU (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) at home.
Oklahoma takes on No. 1 Baylor in Waco, Texas, at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 20. The Sooners have never beaten a No. 1 team on the road in school history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.