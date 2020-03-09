You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves named Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves was named Big 12 Player of the Week according to an announcement by the conference on Monday.

Reaves became the first player in the Big 12 to score over 40 points in a game this season in the Sooners 20-point comeback victory over TCU on Saturday. Including Oklahoma's 52-51 loss to Texas last Tuesday, the Wichita State transfer averaged 27 points per game last week on 51 percent shooting from the floor.

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger has now coached for six 40-point games during his nine season with the Sooners. 

Twenty-five of Reaves' 41 points came in the second half of the Sooners' win, including the game winning shot that gave them the lead with under a second to play. The win helped Oklahoma finish No. 3 in the final conference standings.

The Sooners will face off with No. 6 seed West Virginia at 8 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN 2 in Kansas City, Missouri.

