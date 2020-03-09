OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves apologizes for celebration following win over TCU

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves posted an apology to his Instagram account on Monday morning for his celebration during Oklahoma's 78-76 win over TCU on Saturday.
Austin Reaves posted an apology for his celebration following his game-winner against TCU. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/mjnJyw7KG0— Brayden Conover (@BraydenOKCLE) March 9, 2020
Austin Reaves wins it for Oklahoma!! pic.twitter.com/6hh5OviVxa— Aram Cannuscio (@AC_Unit_) March 8, 2020
Reaves scored a career-high 41 points in the Sooners comeback victory over the Horned Frogs including a game winner to help Oklahoma finish No. 3 in the Big 12 standings. After knocking down the shot, Reaves ran down the court saying "It's over" at the camera while appearing to make a throat slashing gesture.
In the post, which came from Reaves' private Instagram account, the Wichita State-transfer says that he "got caught up in the heat of the moment and took things too far." Reaves continued by saying that he meant no disrespect to TCU.
The Sooners are riding a whirlwind of emotions after losing on a game winner against rival Texas on Wednesday before Reaves clutch shot in the regular season finale. The Sooners will face West Virginia in the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament at 8 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN2 in Kansas City, Kansas.
