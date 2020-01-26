OU men's basketball: 3-star 2021 point guard Bijan Cortes commits to Sooners

Oklahoma secured it's first commitment from the 2021 class from three-star guard Bijan Cortes.
January 26, 2020
Oklahoma's 2021 class now ranks No. 22 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12 following the commitment. The Oklahoma-native chose the Sooners over North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts and TCU.
The Sooners are still in the running to land four-star guard Trey Alexander from Heritage Hall and five-star center Jerrell Colbert from San Antonio, among others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.