OU men's basketball: 3-star 2021 point guard Bijan Cortes commits to Sooners

Lon Kruger

OU coach Lon Kruger during the game against Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan. 25.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma secured it's first commitment from the 2021 class from three-star guard Bijan Cortes.

Oklahoma's 2021 class now ranks No. 22 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12 following the commitment. The Oklahoma-native chose the Sooners over North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts and TCU.

The Sooners are still in the running to land four-star guard Trey Alexander from Heritage Hall and five-star center Jerrell Colbert from San Antonio, among others.

