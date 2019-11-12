OU men's basketball: 5-star guard Bryce Thompson commits to Kansas over Oklahoma, others

Five-star guard Bryce Thompson will head to Lawrence, Kansas, next fall.
The No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma announced his commitment to Kansas in front of family and friends during a ceremony at Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday. Thompson selected the Jayhawks a little over a week after whittling down his recruitment to Kansas, OU, Oklahoma State and North Carolina.
According to 247Sports, Thompson is a “big-time scorer who can knock down shots from all three levels” and “uses handle and footwork to create his own shot."
With the addition of the 6-foot-5, 175 pound guard, the Jayhawks have now landed a five-star recruit in seven of the last eight years according to 247Sports.
