OU football: Zoo Atlanta panda picks Sooners over LSU in College Football Playoff

  • Updated
Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Yang Yang has made a decision.

The Zoo Atlanta panda chose No. 4 Oklahoma to beat No. 1 LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff Monday afternoon.

The Sooners are 0-2 when animals choose Oklahoma over their College Football Playoff opponent. Flipper, a dolphin at the Miami Seaquarium, chose the Sooners to win the Orange Bowl over Clemson, who won 37-17. Pierce, a porcupine at Zoo Miami, chose OU over Alabama in the 2018 Orange Bowl. The Crimson Tide won 45-34.

The Peach Bowl will be at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

