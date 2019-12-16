OU football: Zoo Atlanta panda picks Sooners over LSU in College Football Playoff

Yang Yang has made a decision.
The Zoo Atlanta panda chose No. 4 Oklahoma to beat No. 1 LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff Monday afternoon.
.@ZooATL's Yang Yang 🐼 is back with another #CFAPeachBowl pick. This year he makes his #CFBPlayoff prediction. Who's he got, @OU_Football or @LSUfootball? pic.twitter.com/irt4fpi65e— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 16, 2019
The Sooners are 0-2 when animals choose Oklahoma over their College Football Playoff opponent. Flipper, a dolphin at the Miami Seaquarium, chose the Sooners to win the Orange Bowl over Clemson, who won 37-17. Pierce, a porcupine at Zoo Miami, chose OU over Alabama in the 2018 Orange Bowl. The Crimson Tide won 45-34.
The Peach Bowl will be at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
