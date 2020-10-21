You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Zacchaeus McKinney enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU redshirt junior defensive lineman Zacchaeus McKinney has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

The 6-foot-3 defender from Weatherford, Texas redshirted in 2017, didn't play for the Sooners in 2018 and only saw action in one game in 2019. He has only played in one game for OU in 2020, too.

Before his time in Norman, McKinney was a three-star prospect per 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 69 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 127 player in Texas in the class of 2017.

