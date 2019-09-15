OU football: Would Jalen Hurts win the Heisman with Chip Kelly as his coach? Favorite touchdown? More in this week's mailbag (UCLA)

PASADENA, California — No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) walked away with a victory at the Rose Bowl Saturday night, beating UCLA (0-3) 48-14.
After the game, you guys asked our sports editor, George Stoia, anything from his favorite touchdown to Jalen Hurts playing for Chip Kelly.
Here's George's answers:
@soonerfan432: What was your favorite touchdown tonight? Also, What can we learn from this game on the defensive side? Secondary wasn’t great, but the flashes as a whole were there.
I think Jalen Hurts' 30-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the most impressive for a couple reasons: it was fourth and four, and it put him at 99 yards rushing for the drive (!!!). That and it looked like the old school Belldozer plays with Blake Bell.
The defense took another step in the right direction tonight. I know some fans may not see the improvement, but they're slowly but surely turning this thing around. I don't know how fans can be upset with their performance Saturday. They forced two turnovers and held the Bruins to 14 points.
@eduardo0_405: Should we be at ease with the kicking? Sutherland was perfect tonight and now brings his career percentage to a grand 50%.
You should never be at ease with kicking, no matter who you're cheering for.
Calum Sutherland looked good, yes. But I want to see him hit one from 40-plus in a big time game. That's when we'll know.
@s_helwick: Would Jalen Hurts win the Heisman with Chip Kelly as his coach?
Negative, Ghost Rider.
@GonzoStrangeluv: It's easy to be frustrated as a fan, to feel like this team is running at 2/3 of its full potential. Could this be intentional on Riley's part? We've seen very little from our star TE's. Perhaps (Riley) doesn't want some things on film? Ace up his sleeve for (Texas) perhaps?
I don't think this team is running at two-thirds of its potential. I do think, however, they make some stupid mistakes. The penalties have to stop, especially on the offensive line.
As for Riley, I think he's being strategic. He's not showing too much, but he's showing enough to make other teams have to prepare for things they haven't seen yet. And when you have so much star power on the outside, the tight ends often see lower production.
@clindsey14: Was at a wedding in Pokes country and missed the game. Did we look good? What 2 things could we have done better?
I'd say they looked good. They won by 34, so you can't ask for much more.
Two things they've could have done better: tackle and tackle.
@skellmarietta: Scale of 1 to 10. 10 being complete and total overhaul. How much does our defense need to improve going into the off week?
About a four.
I really don't understand all the fuss about the defense. They're playing much better so far then they were this time a year ago. They're holding teams to 50 fewer total yards and have two more turnovers than they did through the first three games last year.
There's always room for improvement — especially at safety right now — but this defense ain't bad. They ain't great, either. But they definitely ain't bad.
@Billyou50948486: Did Humphrey get hurt? They subbed Him out before the rest of the line.
No, he's not hurt. They've done that the last couple games with him, likely because he's maybe the most valuable player on the team. That's just my opinion, but if he goes down ... Not great, Bob!
