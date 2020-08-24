OU football: With Lincoln Riley biography, 'Sooner,' close to release, author Brandon Sneed discusses what compelled him to write it

In 2017, when author and journalist Brandon Sneed was working on a profile story of Sooner coach Lincoln Riley for Bleacher Report, Sneed told the first-year head coach his story is interesting enough to be made into a book.
As Sneed recalls, the ever-modest Riley laughed off the notion, saying his life isn't quite at the status worth writing a book about. But Sneed found the coach's life compelling, and approximately three years after his Bleacher Report profile of the prolific head coach, Sneed is releasing Sooner: The Making of a Football Coach, a biography on Riley, available on Aug. 25.
“I just had so much great texture from that profile and there was so much more I was curious about," Sneed said in an interview with The Daily. "I mean, it’s a cool biography..."
"It’s like a good movie."
Sneed, a native of Greenville, North Carolina, said he's been interested in Riley ever since he was hired as a coach at East Carolina, when Sneed was a graduate student there.
The book research feature interviews with Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, former OU interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill and more. Sneed also used interviews with Riley and his family, along with former OU head coach Bob Stoops before he started the book, when he was profiling Riley in 2017.
Sooner follows Riley's rise from Muleshoe, Texas, as a high school football quarterback, with a focus on a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing at the next level. To Sneed, Riley's shoulder injury is a prominent throughline in his life.
“It's echoed throughout his life, and just from a narrative and artistic standpoint, I just found that really moving," Sneed said. "I think it reflects the way that life goes for a lot of us — we make these decisions kind of in heat for the moment, and they end up affecting the rest of our lives, whether we want them to or not. He's a really good example of not letting that define you, (while) also letting that shape you into something even better.
“I love things that mean more than just one thing. It’s just sort of kind of this reflection of the course of his life.”
Before getting to his career at OU as a young and upcoming offensive guru, the book narrates Riley's childhood and his time in high school, his coaching career at Texas Tech under Leach and his days at East Carolina as offensive coordinator.
"This kid has this dream and, you know, it doesn't work out the way he wants it to," Sneed said. "And part of that is because of mistakes he made himself, and so you have to grow into this whole different kind of person.
"Ultimately he just finds redemption through helping other football players become who he thought he would be as a football player ... and just I love the story so much.”
With Riley's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Sneed said the book really highlights his ability to be a leader on and off the football field, making Tuesday's release date a timely decision.
“I think (Sooner) could actually help some people too," Sneed said, "just showing them how he grew and the way that he approaches coaching athletes. ... Especially now with the way he's handled (the COVID-19 pandemic) and the way he spoke up for the Black Lives Matter movement, I feel like he's a modern coach in the best way, and I just think he's really conscientious of what effect coaches have on their players and he really works hard to care about them. And that was important to me just to try to explore that, too.”
