OU football: With Bedlam dead ahead, Spencer Rattler puts his hip – and more – into win over Kansas

Spencer Rattler led with his left side, plowing into the endzone, to make arguably the most physical play of his college career.
In the second quarter of No. 19 Oklahoma’s 62-9 win over Kansas Saturday, the redshirt freshman scampered to the right from the 2-yard line and ran full speed into a Kansas defender to put the Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) up 21-0 with 8:13 left until halftime. The contact left the Sooners’ quarterback hobbled. Rattler had to come off the field after two plays into OU’s next drive, putting the ball into the hands of redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai.
Rattler, unable to run full-speed and fighting through the pain, came back in the next drive. He played into the third quarter, not exiting until the Sooners were up 41-3.
"I just know he's gonna lay it on the line for us every time no matter the situation,” said senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, “so I really applaud him for that."
Luckily for the Sooners, just two weeks before a pivotal Bedlam game, Rattler said he was sporting just a bruise on his hip. The No. 14 Pokes (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) completed a comeback Saturday win over Kansas State (4-3, 4-2). The Wildcats, one of OU’s two conference losses, need to lose against either Texas or Iowa State for the Sooners to make the Big 12 Championship game, where they hope to compete for their sixth consecutive conference title.
With their Big 12 hopes slowly coming back in view, Rattler and the Sooners will need the bye week to recover. Rattler’s athletic play in a Kansas game that, on a yearly basis, doesn’t matter seems like a not-so-smart thing to do late in the season, especially when you’re up by three scores in the first half. But Rattler showed throughout the season he’s willing to put his body on the line. On Saturday, leading a young team that follows his lead, Rattler played with pain as if he had to be on the field.
Rattler finished Saturday with 212 yards, two touchdowns (one throwing and the other running) and an interception. He completed 15 of his 27 pass attempts as his hip kept him planting his leg to make the explosive throws and breaking loose on the slithery runs OU fans have seen from him in the past three weeks as the redshirt freshman has found more consistency.
Rattler’s interception – his fifth on the season – came in the Sooners’ second offensive drive. While on the run, Rattler threw the ball right to a Jayhawk defender on 2nd and 5 instead of throwing it away.
“We just weren't on the same page. I should have (thrown) it away,” Rattler said. “I've had two games with no turnovers and that was my goal. It ended the streak.”
Now, all thoughts turn to Bedlam on Nov. 21, especially since OU isn’t running the Big 12 table for the first time in years. Of course, the Sooners need to win out as well, and they look to be in better shape than they have at any point in the season, especially if Rattler comes back healthy in two weeks.
"He was just a little sore,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said. “He was trying to get through and finish on his throws. You could tell it affected him a little bit.”
“You could tell I didn’t have power in the second half and after,” Rattler said. “I was probably playing at 50 percent.”
“I have to keep pushing and sharpening my game up.”
