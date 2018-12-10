OU football: Wikipedia edited to claim Heisman is awarded exclusively to Oklahoma quarterbacks
Someone edited the Heisman Trophy's Wikipedia page.
The trophy's page was changed to read "The Heisman Memorial Trophy...is awarded annually to the most outstanding University of Oklahoma quarterback," after Kyler Murray won this year's award.
The page was eventually revised back to its original phrasing.
Oklahoma is the first school to have back-to-back Heisman winning quarterbacks, as Baker Mayfield took home the award in 2017. In total, Oklahoma has had four different quarterbacks win the Heisman Trophy and has seen seven athletes in total be receive the award.
Last season, Mayfield's Wikipedia page was edited temporarily to say he was the owner of Ohio Stadium, and Baylor's McLane Stadium had its Wikipedia page temporarily edited to list Mayfield as the owner.
