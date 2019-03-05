You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WiFi, other stadium improvements coming to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2019

Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (fans)

Crowd shot at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during Bedlam 2018.

 Will Conover/The Daily

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will have Wi-Fi during the 2019 season, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Wi-Fi, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will also feature other updates, including larger seats and handrails added to every aisle. 

"Our stadium is one of the great venues in the history of college football, but it needs upgrades, too," Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a press release. "Among the improvements underway is a first-rate technological experience. We recognize that connectivity is an important piece of the fan experience. We're also exploring ways to use the wireless access to further engage our fans in nearly every aspect of game attendance."

The addition of the handrails combined with the widening of seats will decrease the stadium's capacity by approximately 3,000 seats, according to the press release. The Wi-Fi is expected to be implemented by the 2019 season opener against Houston on Aug. 31.

