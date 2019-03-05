OU football: WiFi, other stadium improvements coming to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2019

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will have Wi-Fi during the 2019 season, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
Wi-Fi access throughout the stadium, other improvements coming in 2019!— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 5, 2019
🏟 https://t.co/0svvA4k1if pic.twitter.com/Cyfzu0ytd5
Along with Wi-Fi, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will also feature other updates, including larger seats and handrails added to every aisle.
"Our stadium is one of the great venues in the history of college football, but it needs upgrades, too," Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a press release. "Among the improvements underway is a first-rate technological experience. We recognize that connectivity is an important piece of the fan experience. We're also exploring ways to use the wireless access to further engage our fans in nearly every aspect of game attendance."
The addition of the handrails combined with the widening of seats will decrease the stadium's capacity by approximately 3,000 seats, according to the press release. The Wi-Fi is expected to be implemented by the 2019 season opener against Houston on Aug. 31.
Read more about the additions here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.