OU football: Wide receiver Trevon West enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports

Freshman wide receiver Trevon West has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from al.com's Matt Zenitz substantiated by Rivals, 247 Sports and The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
Have learned that Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Trevon West has entered the transfer portal. Played in eight games in 2020 and had four catches.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 16, 2021
Oklahoma true freshman WR Trevon West is in the transfer portal @247Sports and @OU247 have learned. https://t.co/h3o6PDhEbX— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) February 16, 2021
2020 3-star WR Trevon West has entered the transfer portal after playing in 8 games as a true freshman, finishing with 4 rec for 59 yards #BoomerSooner @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @BPrzybylo https://t.co/RhHSdbWRhH— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 16, 2021
#Sooners WR Trevon West has entered the transfer portal. West, from Arlington, Texas, caught four passes for 59 yards in the 2020 season opener against Missouri State and ended up appearing in eight games as a true freshman.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) February 16, 2021
West, a former three-star prospect from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, made four catches for 59 yards in OU's 2020 season opener against Missouri State, and played in eight total games last season. He saw playing time in multiple key games, including Bedlam, the Red River Showdown, the Big 12 Championship and the Cotton Bowl.
Now, West joins redshirt freshman Finn Corwin and redshirt junior Charleston Rambo among OU receivers to transfer out during the offseason. Despite the losses, Oklahoma is set to have considerable depth at the position next season.
The Sooners will be bringing back freshman phenom Marvin Mims and the former five-star trio of sophomores Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges in 2021. OU will also add newcomers Mario Williams, Jalil Farooq and Cody Jackson to the mix.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.