OU football: Wide receiver Trevon West enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports

An OU player lifts his helmet before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 2, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Freshman wide receiver Trevon West has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from al.com's Matt Zenitz substantiated by Rivals, 247 Sports and The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

West, a former three-star prospect from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, made four catches for 59 yards in OU's 2020 season opener against Missouri State, and played in eight total games last season. He saw playing time in multiple key games, including Bedlam, the Red River Showdown, the Big 12 Championship and the Cotton Bowl.

Now, West joins redshirt freshman Finn Corwin and redshirt junior Charleston Rambo among OU receivers to transfer out during the offseason. Despite the losses, Oklahoma is set to have considerable depth at the position next season.

The Sooners will be bringing back freshman phenom Marvin Mims and the former five-star trio of sophomores Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges in 2021. OU will also add newcomers Mario Williams, Jalil Farooq and Cody Jackson to the mix.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

