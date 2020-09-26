OU football: Wide receiver Theo Wease helped off field in Sooners vs Kansas State

Sophomore Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease had to be helped off the field in the third quarter of OU's game against Kansas State Saturday afternoon.
Per reports, trainers were looking at Wease's right knee.
Theo Wease is down. Trainers looking at his right knee.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) September 26, 2020
Wease caught four passes for 43 yards Saturday. He has 82 yards on the season. Going into the fourth quarter, the Sooners are up 35-21.
