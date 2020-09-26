You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Wide receiver Theo Wease helped off field in Sooners vs Kansas State

Theo Wease

Then-freshman wide receiver Theo Wease before the game against TCU Nov. 23, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sophomore Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease had to be helped off the field in the third quarter of OU's game against Kansas State Saturday afternoon.

Per reports, trainers were looking at Wease's right knee.

Wease caught four passes for 43 yards Saturday. He has 82 yards on the season. Going into the fourth quarter, the Sooners are up 35-21.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

