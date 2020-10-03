You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Wide receiver Obi Obialo warms up ahead of Sooners vs Iowa State

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Obi Obialo is warming up ahead of the Sooners' game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Obialo was not present in OU's 38–35 loss to Kansas State Sept. 26.

A transfer who played for Oklahoma State and then Marshall before coming to Norman, Obialo caught for 998 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

Obialo adds more experience to an OU wide receiver core who lost CeeDee Lamb to the NFL draft and doesn't have Jadon Haselwood due to injury. Trejan Bridges is still serving a suspension that started before the 2019 Peach Bowl.

The Sooners kick off against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

