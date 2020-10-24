OU football: Wide receiver Marvin Mims emerges as Spencer Rattler's most dangerous offensive asset in win over TCU

In the postgame press conference, quarterback Spencer Rattler couldn’t think of a time where he overthrew a pass to wide receiver Marvin Mims.
Throwing too far certainly wasn’t a problem as Rattler connected with the true freshman for a 61-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Sooners’ 33-14 win over TCU Saturday in Fort Worth. Mims hauled in all four balls thrown his way, and finished the game with 132 yards and two touchdowns.
“His speed, his awareness, how he changes to get the ball in the air — there's a lot,” Rattler said. “I saw a quote his high school coach said where he's like, “You cannot overthrow Marvin,’ and I can't really think back to when I have overthrown Marvin, so just his ability to go get the ball is just different.”
Mims solidified himself as OU’s most dynamic playmaker Saturday. Through five games, Mims has garnered a team-high six touchdown catches on the season, a program record for freshmen in as many games. He now leads the team with 328 receiving yards, the next highest being sophomore H-back Austin Stogner with 258.
He’s Oklahoma’s most-needed playmaker as well, a tall task for a player who was unknown until his name appeared in OU’s first depth chart released in August. Standing at 5-foot-11, he serves as a fast and elusive wide out that often appears downfield wide open.
Of his half-dozen touchdown receptions this season, half of them were with defenders nowhere near him. In his 50-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter Saturday, Mims was all alone at TCU’s 30-yard line, prompting an easy stroll to the endzone. Mims also has three of OU’s longest touchdown catches this season with 50, 58 and 60 yards.
"He keeps answering the bell,” Riley said. “Seems like every time he gets an opportunity, he makes a play. ... You see him making such big plays early on in his career, both offensively and in the return game. This has obviously been a big thing for this team."
As an OU newcomer, Mims is now in the elite company of former Sooner greats CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Broyles, who as freshmen both tallied four touchdowns in their first five games. Mims’ 320 yards this season is also more than Lamb’s 307 and Broyles’ 317 in as many games, foreshadowing a promising future for OU’s youngest offensive weapon.
“Marvin Mims is a superstar in the making. And if you were to have a conversation with him, you have no idea. He's one of the most humble kids that you could probably possibly meet, and I'm just so happy for him. He works hard. Ever since he came in, I believe, in the spring, he’s showed flashes of what he's coming to be, and I'm happy for him. He's young. The sky's the limit for him, and I can't wait to see his development over the years.”
