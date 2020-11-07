You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood warming up ahead of Sooners vs Kansas

Jadon Haselwood

Freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is warming up ahead of No. 19 Oklahoma's game against Kansas Saturday. Haselwood has been recovering from a lower-body injury.

SoonerScoop first reported that Haselwood suffered from a torn ACL in April. In his freshman year with the Sooners in 2019, the former five-star tallied 19 receptions, 272 receiving yards and a touchdown in 13 games. 

In his six-game absence this season, true freshman Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops have been big (and unlikely) contributors in OU's passing game, along with sophomore Theo Wease, who has established himself as a favored target. Haselwood returning can be an important boost for redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

