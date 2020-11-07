OU football: Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood warming up ahead of Sooners vs Kansas

Sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is warming up ahead of No. 19 Oklahoma's game against Kansas Saturday. Haselwood has been recovering from a lower-body injury.
SoonerScoop first reported that Haselwood suffered from a torn ACL in April. In his freshman year with the Sooners in 2019, the former five-star tallied 19 receptions, 272 receiving yards and a touchdown in 13 games.
In his six-game absence this season, true freshman Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops have been big (and unlikely) contributors in OU's passing game, along with sophomore Theo Wease, who has established himself as a favored target. Haselwood returning can be an important boost for redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.