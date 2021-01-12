You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Wide receiver Charleston Rambo announces transfer to Miami

Charleston Rambo

Redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo runs the ball during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo announced his commitment to Miami Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.

Rambo announced his transfer from OU on Jan. 4 after catching 25 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns for the Sooners in 2020. In his OU career, Rambo caught for 1,180 yards and nine scores.

After catching two touchdown passes in the Sooners' season-opening win over Missouri State on Sept. 12, Rambo faded for the rest of the season. He had six games with three or fewer catches, and didn't score again until Oklahoma's Cotton Bowl win over Florida on Dec. 30.

Rambo becomes the fifth former Sooner to find a new home by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Running back T.J. Pledger went to Utah and H-back Dane Saltarelli chose Western Kentucky, while quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris committed to SMU and TCU, respectively.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football.

