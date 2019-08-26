You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Wi-Fi now available at home games

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the Bedlam game Nov. 10.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

Sooner fans will now be able to use Wi-Fi at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during home football games, OU Athletics announced Monday morning.

"Fan experience is a high priority for us," said Joe Castiglione, vice president and director of athletics at OU, in a press release. "The on-field performance and pageantry of OU football are the best in the nation. Now, we are adding other pieces to the fan experience that make a trip to our stadium even more special and convenient. 

This will be the first season Wi-Fi is available to fans at home games. The project to bring Wi-Fi to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial was a three year process that started after the completion of the south end zone renovation.

The Sooners kickoff their season at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 with a home game against Houston.

