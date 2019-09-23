OU football: Why Trejan Bridges moving to safety isn't as crazy as it sounds

It's not as crazy as it seems.
Oklahoma freshman Trejan Bridges is taking reps at safety, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Monday. The former five-star wide receiver approached head coach Lincoln Riley about the change, according to Grinch.
"It's an individual decision ... It's such a compliment to a guy," Grinch said. "There are a number of positions in the program, whether its on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball — corner, safety nickel. There's very few guys that you can circle and say they can help you in six different spots. There's not a much bigger compliment that you can give an individual."
Here's three reasons why Bridges possibly moving is not necessarily a bad thing for the Sooners.
1. The wide receiver room is plentiful.
Bridges is a great talent, no question about it. There's a reason he was rated as a five-star recruit out of high school. And he definitely can succeed in this offense.
But Oklahoma is loaded at the receiver position. Junior CeeDee Lamb, sophomore Charleston Rambo, freshman Jadon Haselwood, freshman Theo Wease Jr. and others are plenty for the Sooners' offense to work with.
Bridges is just another weapon on offense. On defense, he could become a major difference maker. And who's to say he won't play both? Andre Woolfolk did, and he was taken in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft.
2. He has the size and ability to play safety.
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Bridges is big and fast enough to play safety.
He's shown promise as a tackler, making multiple plays already this season on special teams, and he's clearly fast enough to cover people in space. With his stature and athletic ability, he should have no problem making a transition.
For him, it'll be about learning the play calls in Alex Grinch's defensive scheme.
3. It shows character.
Even if Bridges is a bust at safety, Oklahoma loses nothing. It's a win-win situation.
The bigger story here is Bridges' willingness and request to move positions to better help the team. That says a lot about a 19-year-old kid. And it says a lot about the cohesiveness of this team.
If your five-star freshman receiver is asking to leave his role in the nation's leading offense to better help the team achieve its goals, you're doing something right as a coaching staff.
