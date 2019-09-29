OU football: Why didn't Grant Calcaterra play more? What does Oklahoma need to do to make the playoff? More in week 5's mailbag (Texas Tech)

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) looked impressive in its Big 12 opener, beating Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) 55-16 in Norman Saturday.
But questions still remain. And our sports editor, George Stoia, is here to answer all of them:
@ShaunOfTheDad: How do you feel they will do against a QB with a pulse?
I would argue they’ve played three pretty decent quarterbacks in D’Eriq King, Dorian Green-Thompson and Jett Duffey. But how will they do against the Sam Ehlinger’s and Spencer Sanders’ of the world? I think they’ll be just fine.
The biggest thing I’ve noticed is OU’s corners aren’t getting beat like they used to. You’re not seeing guys just running wide open on this defense. And they’re actually getting a push up front. If they can continue to do that, then they shouldn’t have a problem against better quarterbacks.
@McCouri: What will it take for this year's Sooners to get in the immediate playoff picture with the unchallenging schedules that Clemson and Ohio State face? Will it be the SEC showdowns?
I think they’re clearly in the playoff picture. They just have to keep winning and winning with style. If Clemson and Ohio State run the table, and SEC beats itself out, while the PAC-12 already eliminated itself, then a 12-1 or 13-0 Oklahoma team will get in.
So as Al Davis would say, “Just win, baby.”
@ya_boi_jfost: Is a hot dog a sandwich?
No. A hot dog is a hot dog and nothing else. End of discussion.
@Wit_recycler: How can Heisman voters deny Hurts if he keeps this up? OU fatigue or not that would be criminal.
Heisman voters won’t deny Jalen Hurts. In fact, I think if the season ended today he would win in a landslide.
I can buy the argument that there could be “OU fatigue” but the kid has put up better numbers through four games than Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray did the years they won the Heisman. Not to mention everyone in the country has fallen in love with Hurts.
As long as he keeps this up and Oklahoma continues to win, he’s the odds on favorite to take it home.
@StevenCarter96: Why didn’t Calcaterra play as much as usual?
Great question. Grant Calcaterra has definitely had a slow start to the season, and it’s really not his fault. This offense has many weapons that I think you can easily get lost in.
Calcaterra still played quite of bit, but when CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo are running wide open, it’s hard not to just keep throwing it to them. Calcaterra will have a big game soon, he just has to continue to stay patient and wait his turn.
@CESmith0770: Who's the better backup: Mordecai or Rattler?
If I were Lincoln Riley and Jalen Hurts went down in a game, I would put Tanner Mordecai in to finish. But next week I would start Spencer Rattler.
I don’t think that answers your question, but you’re welcome.
@mrclemens: How serious is Brooks’ injury?
Riley said after the game, "(Kennedy Brooks) is good. He's good. He did well, and we're lucky because it was a bad, bad play," Riley said. "(Keeping Brooks out) was precautionary. He was still able to play."
So take that as you will.
@iamnthebob: Are we getting better or is our competition making us look good?
If you look at the progression of each individual position group over the last five weeks, I don’t think there’s one that hasn’t at least gotten slightly better. Sure, the teams they’re playing aren’t that good. But the Sooners continue to blow teams out, and I don’t care who you’re playing, to do that on a consistent basis is impressive.
This team isn’t going to be tested until Oct. 12 at the Cotton Bowl, but that’s not a bad thing. That means they will have had seven weeks to prepare for the biggest game of their season.
@skylanakins: Is Alex Grinch’s change in scheme/culture/mentality really changing the ‘D’ this much or is it another case of not being contested due to lesser competition. We looked good last year in noncon then the rest is history. Am I gonna be let down?
Let me refer you to the Delarrin Turner-Yell 58-yard run-down tackle. That didn’t happen a year ago. Also, let me refer you to the 1-of-14 third down conversions Texas Tech had. That didn’t happen last year even against the worst of teams.
This defense is better. It’s not great, but it’s most definitely better. And they’re going to continue to get better as the season progresses.
@CCWilliamsGC: When will you man up and stop milking this ankle injury of yours? Thanks, I’ll take that off the air.
I kind of like being injured (not hurt). I look good in a boot.
