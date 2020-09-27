OU football: Why can't Sooners finish games? Upset loss just another setback? Game day mailbag (Kansas State)

The Sooners (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) fell a part in the second half of their upset loss to Kansas State (1-1, 1-0 Big 12), 38-35, on Saturday, falling from No. 3 to No. 18 in the AP Poll.
The Daily's sports staff answered questions and concerns from fans regarding the game.
One of the concerns that I have had for a few years, is why do we always take our foot off the pedal? We should continue to be in attack mode the whole game. When you’re up by 21 points, you should be in attack mode, not, ‘Lets just play conservative.’
“Conservative” is a good way to put it, and the fans at the game share your same feelings. With under 3:00 left in regulation and with Kansas State up 38-35, the Sooners decided to punt the ball away and boos reigned from the stands. OU punted three times in the fourth quarter, one of them being blocked, and could not move downfield nor make enough stops on defense. OU was simply getting stifled in every aspect of the game.
Finishing games in the fourth quarter was especially an issue in the latter of the 2019 season, when Iowa State and TCU both scared OU at home to barely get beat out. In large part, this was due to quarterback Jalen Hurts trying to make plays that were so unnecessary when having a lead (i.e. Hurts’ pick-six in the fourth quarter of OU vs. TCU to cut the lead to just 28-24 with minutes left in regulation).
Spencer Rattler’s third interception to ice the game Saturday is a reminder of this. The redshirt freshman running all over the place and practically trying to will his team to a win just didn’t work, and it got worse and worse as the game went on. Add blown coverages that led to huge Kansas State plays to the mix, special teams making a big mistake late in the game and an offensive line going through some changes (true freshmen Anton Harrison at left tackle and Ian McGiver at center) and you’re going to have problems with staying in attack mode.
Why couldn't Oklahoma take advantage of K State having issues in secondary?
OU’s remixed offensive line failed to adequately protect Spencer Rattler in the second half. He left the pocket often, throwing on the run while not having time to shoot downfield. And he just made some poor throws. After the contest, Lincoln Riley acknowledged Rattler’s youth and said Saturday’s game will prepare him for future adversity.
“(This game will) definitely be a learning experience for him. I didn't think he was very comfortable there the entire day. (He) moved around, missed a few things, missed a couple throws, made a lot of big plays, (but) had several big plays taken back by penalties.
“There's going to be several decisions that we're going to want back. That's kind of the nature of playing that position."
Where is the pressure from the defensive line?
Defensive line pressure was definitely there in the first half. But when the third and fourth quarters arrived, the inability to keep the intensity at the line of scrimmage was crippling, and not having edge Ronnie Perkins (suspension) and tackle Jalen Redmond (season opt-out) is a considerable reason for that. Those are two names that were expected to be a force to be reckoned with for the 2020 season.
Another thing to consider is away from the trenches: the blown coverages in the second half. Skylar Thompson was able to find people very wide open, and having d-line pressure or not, it doesn’t matter when quarterbacks can quickly get the ball into a receiver’s hands for 70+ yards. Overall, when OU was slowly finding out it was losing control of the game, all three sides of the ball just crumbled.
Why do we lose one game per year against vastly inferior teams?
It’s likely because of avoidable mistakes made against teams who really aren’t vastly inferior.
Looking back at Oklahoma’s regular season losses in years past, Iowa State in 2017 was a team that could’ve easily rematched the Sooners in the Big 12 game. Texas in 2018 did just that, and then beat an SEC powerhouse in Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Now, Kansas State in 2019 and 2020 could be explained by the fact that head coach Chris Klieman won four FCS national championships at North Dakota State — he’s a really, really good coach.
Until the Sooners start playing near-perfect football, it’s important to remember any team can win on any given day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.