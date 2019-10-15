OU football: Where former Sooners are going in XFL Draft (live tracker)

The XFL is here and multiple Sooners are being taken by the eight teams that make up the league.
Follow along with where former OU players end up:
QB Landry Jones, Dallas Renegades
Pick: Pre-draft selection
About: The OU product is reunited with legendary former Sooner coach Bob Stoops in Dallas. Jones and Stoops combined for 40 wins from 2009-2012, a span in which Jones totaled 16,646 passing yards and 123 touchdown passes. Jones spent 2013-2017 as the backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he threw for 1,310 yards and 8 touchdowns in 19 games.
WR Jeff Badet, Dallas Renegades
Pick: No. 4 overall
About: The wideout spent his senior season at OU after transferring out of Kentucky, catching 26 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. Badet signed with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2018 NFL Draft, but never touched the field with the purple and gold. He will look to become Landry Jones' top option in Bob Stoops' offense in the coming 2020 XFL season.
WR Jalen Saunders, Houston Roughnecks
Pick: No. 50 overall
About: Saunders racked up 1,558 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in Norman from 2012-2013. He spent most of 2014 as a kick returner for the New Orleans Saints and also saw some time with the New York Jets.
RB Dimitri Flowers, Dallas Renegades
Pick: No. 77 overall
About: Flowers is the third former Sooner to join Bob Stoops in Dallas. The hulking 248 pound back had five receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns at OU in 2017. Flowers spent 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not appear in a game.
