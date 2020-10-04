OU football: Where are Sooners' clutch play makers? How could running game improve? Game day mailbag (Iowa State)

The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) were upset for the second-straight week in a 37-30 road loss to Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday night.
The Daily's sports staff answered questions and concerns from fans regarding the game.
We have very good players on offense but no play makers. Nobody making clutch catches (or) plays. Defense does not appear to have any leaders (like Kenneth Murray) and no play makers there either. We can’t tackle in space. Where are the playmakers when we need them?
Oklahoma’s defense had to replace a lot after losing linebacker Kenneth Murray, the leader of OU’s 2019 defensive revival, and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore to the NFL Draft. But big plays were made by OU’s defensive line Saturday night. Three games into the season, we’ve gotten a glimpse of the playmaking ability in the trenches.
LaRon Stokes, Perrion Winfrey, Josh Ellison and Isaiah Thomas were bringing a lot of pressure on Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy, especially in the first half. While OU’s secondary really struggled against receivers like Charlie Kolar, Thomas and Ellison got OU’s second takeaway of the season and had a game against Iowa State’s offensive line. The Sooners are going to really benefit from the defensive line’s ability to bring pressure to opposing offenses.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall made the Sooners look really bad in the open field, but for three quarters OU’s defensive line inhibited the Cyclones’ run game. Iowa State only tallied 39 rushing yards in the first half, showing that OU is more than capable of playing however they want while at the same time revealing that doing it for four quarters is a challenge.
But defensive end Ronnie Perkins was almost able to play Saturday night. Per a report from SoonerScoop, his suspension was lifted, and head coach Lincoln Riley must’ve thought the NCAA would be able to clear Perkins before Saturday’s game, as he made the trip and was on the sideline in sweats. Perkins’ return would only make the defensive line better, and if you want to see reliable playmakers, keep an eye on the trenches come OU-Texas.
Why aren't the running backs performing?
Currently, Oklahoma is handing the ball to rushers who wouldn’t be getting much playing time if Kennedy Brooks (opt-out) and Rhamondre Stevenson (suspension) were still in the fold.
Add in poor run blocking from the offensive line, and you have a recipe for mediocrity. OU’ has eclipsed 100 team rushing yards in all three games this season, but that’s a significant shortcoming compared to last season, as Oklahoma ran for over 300 yards in each of its first three games in 2019.
In each of those games, Jalen Hurts or Stevenson had over 100 rushing yards. And therein lies another problem. Oklahoma does not have a clear cut ace in its backfield this season. Seth McGowan looked like the guy through the first two games, but only produced 47 yards against the Cyclones. Starter T.J. Pledger had an identical number of yards against Iowa State. Meanwhile, Marcus Major, who started in OU’s season opener due to Pledger’s absence, didn’t even register a carry last night in light of his ineffectiveness.
Stevenson’s return from suspension won’t come in time to save the Sooners, and Brooks is headed to the NFL. Bottom line, OU’s offensive line has to be better, but the Sooners need to kill the committee and find a back who will take charge and fight tooth and nail for every gap and extra yard he can get.
Why no designed QB runs to help the offense get going?
Any designed run play is a problem for the Sooners right now. Three-straight games with under 135 rushing yards is far below the standard of an OU rushing attack, but it’s doubtful getting Rattler more involved there would boost the Sooners’ offense.
Though he was listed as a dual-threat quarterback prospect and had over 1,000 career rushing yards in high school, Rattler is not the same run threat a Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts was for Oklahoma. Murray and Hurts had 169 and 373 total rushing yards each through their first three games of their respective seasons. At this point, Rattler has 16 total rushing yards on 21 attempts as quarterback for the Sooners.
Though those numbers would likely improve with Riley drawing up more designed runs for Rattler, it’s probably best the Sooners focus more on their offensive line and running back room improving instead. Besides, Rattler’s season passing totals of 977 yards and 10 touchdowns are both more than Murray or Hurts had through those three games, so Rattler’s offensive production isn’t Oklahoma’s main issue.
