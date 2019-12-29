OU football: When will Oklahoma win another national title? Spencer Rattler over Tanner Mordecai? Mailbag from College Football Playoff

ATLANTA — Well, that went poorly.
No. 4 Oklahoma got stomped Saturday night, falling to No. 1 LSU 63-28 Saturday night.
For the final time this season, sports editor George Stoia answered all your questions about the game and the future of the Sooners.
Here's his answers:
Why do we not demand post game press conferences from officials?
Great question. Often, when requested, there will be a pool reporter — a randomly selected reporter at the game — to ask the head official questions. I don't think anyone requested that this game, but if it would have been, then the head official would have had to answer questions.
Proud of you George! I hope you have a great internship. What was your favorite OU football story to write?
Thank you, I really appreciate that.
I have a lot of favorites, but I would have to go with this one on Rickey Dixon and concussions in football.
Any thoughts on Lincoln putting in Spencer Rattler over Tanner Mordecai?
I think it means the ensuing quarterback battle is already decided.
What was your favorite OU moment in your career? In going to miss you at The Daily dude. Thanks for all the hard work you into the Daily. Always look forward to it. Good luck as you move forward.
Thanks for the kind words, it's been a blast.
Lots of favorite OU moments. I think of games like the Rose Bowl, OU-Texas, and others, but I would say when I spent the day with Marquise Brown's family last year. Learning about his family, his background and knowing what football means to him — that was a really cool moment.
I'd be interested in seeing you rank all of the OU quarterbacks during your time there.
1. Kyler Murray
2. Baker Mayfield
3. Jalen Hurts
How long can we let this go on? I know previous seasons shouldn’t matter but we just continue to get embarrassed in the playoff each year... what needs to change?
Well, I think you have to look at it this way: You can either keep doing this or be playing in the Alamo Bowl every year.
Oklahoma is close. Really close. I know Saturday's loss was a step back, but let's be honest — they had a small chance to begin with. You add that on top of missing two defensive starters and lose another mid game, you're not going to win.
I think OU has a legitimate shot these next two years. They overachieved this season, in my opinion.
Do you think that having three different QBs over three years might be taking its toll on the offense? It’s still a monster, but what if Lincoln could establish the system into a true machine with various contingencies?
I don't. He had Baker Mayfield for three years and look what Lincoln Riley did with him. I wouldn't worry much about the quarterback situation going forward. OU is going to be just fine there.
With regards to those who are potential draftees, who stays who goes?
I think CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray go, while Creed Humphrey stays. Those are the three big ones.
How bad could this offensive line be next year with Creed Humphrey and R.J. Proctor gone and it didn’t seem like any young guys were ready to even rotate this year?
I don't think they're going to be bad at all. And I think Humphrey might come back. They're going to have a lot of experience up front and you give Bill Bedenbaugh another year with these guys, look out.
Would you consider this year a rebuild year considering the outcome?
No. OU overachieved, but they still expected to be a great team this year.
Where do you go from here, my guy?
Boston Globe this summer for an internship and then who knows?
If Baylor played LSU, what would the final score had been?
63-21. See what I did there?
Do you think Riley should be more of a CEO coach and hire an offensive coordinator?
No. He's a better playcaller than anything, to be honest. If anything, I would flip that.
Are we ever going to win another National Championship in football?
Yes. And I think sooner rather than later.
If we played Ohio St instead would it be a better game?
I'm not sure. I think there are three teams head and shoulders above everyone else this year. I think OU loses that game, but maybe by not as much?
How good do you think next years offense will be?
Better than this year's.
Can you stay at the OU Daily please?
I will be the enterprise editor in the spring, focusing on feature stories not just in sports but everywhere on campus. So you have me for at least one more semester.
Do we have a chance next year?
Yes. I think OU is a true national title contender next year.
