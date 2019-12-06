OU football: What Utah's loss to Oregon means for Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes

Quack.
No. 5 Utah fell to No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 title game Friday night 37-15, increasing No. 6 Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances with Selection Sunday right around the corner. The Utes loss means a Sooners' win over No. 7 Baylor Saturday in the Big 12 Championship and a Georgia loss in the SEC Championship would likely put OU into the playoff.
Oregon dominated Utah Saturday night, taking a 20-0 lead into halftime. The Utes came roaring back, cutting the lead to 23-15 going into the fourth quarter. But the Ducks were too much, eventually winning 37-15.
Utah falling means the winner of the Big 12 title game will more than likely make the College Football Playoff if No. 4 Georgia loses to No. 2 LSU. If the Bulldogs pull off the upset against the Tigers, it would likely keep the Big 12 champion out of the four-team playoff.
Besides the Big 12 Championship game, Sooner Nation will likely be watching every Power Five conference championship game. The Big 10, between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 8 Wisconsin, kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. The ACC, between No. 3 Clemson and No. 23 Virginia, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. The SEC, between No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia, kicks off at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
And the Big 12 Championship, between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Baylor, kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
