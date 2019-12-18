OU football: What suspensions of Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson, Trejan Bridges means for Oklahoma going forward

No. 4 Oklahoma could be without a few key players when it takes on No. 1 LSU on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl.
It was first reported Wednesday by SoonerScoop.com that sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges will be suspended for the game. When asked about the situation Wednesday, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley provided little comment.
"I’m aware of the report that's out there," Riley said. "Unfortunately at this time, I can't comment on it.”
Riley was also asked specifically if his choice to provide no comment had to do with an appeal to the NCAA, indicating the suspensions were not the school's doing but the NCAA's. Riley responded saying, "I don't know if I even want to go that far right now."
If Oklahoma did appeal the suspensions, according to the NCAA rulebook, "If the student-athlete’s next competition is imminent and if the institution so requests, (the NCAA) shall make a reasonable effort to hear the appeal before the student-athlete’s next contest or within 48 hours of the institution’s notice of intent to appeal."
This means if Oklahoma did appeal the suspensions, it should find out soon whether or not the suspensions will be upheld.
If they are upheld, this would be a significant blow to Oklahoma's hopes of winning its eighth national title. The loss of Perkins and Stevenson would particularly come as a major setback — Bridges has played limited time this season — as both have been key contributors on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball, respectively.
Perkins has been a monster for the Sooners up front, garnering 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks this season. Stevenson has played the backup role behind Kennedy Brooks for the majority of this season after Trey Sermon went down with a season-ending injury during the Iowa State game. Stevenson has 64 carries for 515 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Riley did say Wednesday that Brooks would play in the Peach Bowl after suffering an injury late in the Big 12 Championship game.
But it's undoubtedly a situation Oklahoma does not want to be in. If Perkins is out, arguably their best pass rusher, the Sooners' defense would have to find different ways to get after LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Expect guys like redshirt freshman Jalen Redmond, junior LaRon Stokes and freshman Marcus Stripling to help fill that void.
As for running back, the loss of Stevenson would be just as difficult. While Brooks is the Sooners' main back, there isn't much behind him. Sophomore T.J. Pledger has played little this year after suffering a hand injury early in the season. And freshman Marcus Major has played in only three games, after suffering an undisclosed injury halfway through the season. He hasn't suited up for the last six games.
The Sooners already had a huge task ahead of them, as they are currently 14-point underdogs to the Tigers. But now, with the possibility of two key players missing the game, OU will need quite the performance for the Sooners to even have a chance of winning.
Bottom line: Oklahoma will need multiple players to step up for it to have any hope of beating LSU.
