OU football: What's wrong with the offense? Did CeeDee Lamb win the Biletnikoff Saturday? Big 12 Championship mailbag

Oklahoma looks like it's going to the College Football Playoff after beating Baylor 30-23 in the Big 12 Championship Saturday.
After the game, The Daily's George Stoia answered all your burning questions:
What is going on with the offense lulling recently? Baylor did play a great game defensively, but it also seems like we just keep putting ourselves behind the 8 ball.
Turnovers. Jalen Hurts’ two turnovers really killed them Saturday. I’d also say that Lincoln Riley has been really conservative lately and I think that goes hand-and-hand with Hurts’ vulnerability to turn the ball over. And, unless Oklahoma plays Ohio State, Baylor's defensive front is the best it will see this season.
Luckily for OU, it has maybe the best kicker in the country and a wide receiver that can take it the distance every time he touches it. This offense isn’t like 2017 or 2018, but it’s been good enough... so far.
Did CeeDee Lamb seal the Biletnikoff today?
LSU’s J’Marr Chase has a legitimate case. But I think anyone watching OU’s game Saturday knows the Sooners don’t win if it’s not for Lamb. I don’t think the same could be said for Chase.
What percentage of the things OU is doing right now would properly be called Air Raid? Can Hurts make effective use of the basic mesh?
The only thing OU is doing that is air raid is when they go five wide and Hurts runs a quarterback draw. Everything else is like a mixture of the spread and I-formation but in shotgun form, if that makes sense.
Oklahoma has run some basic mesh stuff before, mostly with Charleston Rambo or Lee Morris crossing over the middle and Hurts has done well there. The biggest thing for Hurts on those plays is being patient. When he sits in the pocket and waits for those plays to develop, he’s pretty good. But too often he takes off.
How many times did you proofread your tweet to make sure you got enough "back"s in there before you sent it?
At least five times.
Does Jalen have an arm? Serious. We may be going into a playoff game with an offense being the issue rather than our defense.
I can confirm that Jalen Hurts does in fact have two working arms.
Look, he’s not the passer Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray was. We’ve said that all season. But he’s been good enough so far. Is he good enough to make big time throws in the playoff? Well, we’re about to find out.
At what point do we stop saying back-to-back-to-back.....etc. How many is too many?
When OU stops winning the Big 12.
Can we get an injury update on Brooks and Bookie?
There’s been no official update on either. They were both on the field for the celebration and looked fine. I would guess they will be available for the bowl game.
Why isn't Riley playing Austin Stogner more? Hes abandoned the tight end spot since Grant Calcaterra got hurt.
Stogner plays quite a bit, he just doesn’t get the ball thrown to him a lot. Part of that is Brayden Willis has been incredible lately. The other part of that is Hurts.
I think you could ask that same question about nearly every receiver or tight end on the team except Lamb. Guys just aren’t getting that many targets because OU isn’t passing the ball and they do, Hurts is looking for Lamb.
