OU football: What Oregon's loss to Arizona State means for Oklahoma's playoff chances

No. 6 Oregon lost to Arizona State on the road Saturday night, increasing No. 9 Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances. The Ducks fell to Arizona State, 31-28, ending their hopes of making the playoff.
With No. 8 Penn State's loss to Ohio State Saturday, Oklahoma is almost guranteed to move up in the rankings. The only teams that will likely be sitting in front of the Sooners is LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Utah. If LSU beats Georgia in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma wins out, that would likely leave the committee to pick between a one-loss Alabama, one-loss Pac-12 champion Utah and a one-loss Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
The path to the playoff is pretty clear for the Sooners from here on out. As long as they care of business, they will have a good case to be the No. 4 team in playoff.
