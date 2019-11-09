OU football: What LSU's win over Alabama means for Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes

Geaux Tigers?
With No. 2 LSU's 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday, No. 9 Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances just got a little bit better.
The Sooners, with one loss, need a lot to happen to make the playoffs for a third consecutive year. Three big things happened Saturday to help them: Minnesota beat Penn State, Baylor beat TCU and now LSU has beaten Alabama.
The Tigers' win over Alabama could potentially eliminate the SEC from having two teams in the playoff. The Crimson Tide's strength of schedule and inability to win the conference, could be a major factor from keeping them out. And with Auburn still on the schedule, Saturday's loss may not be the only loss Alabama suffers this season.
Now, Oklahoma just needs to take care of business the rest of the season and should have a decent chance of sneaking into the playoff. OU and Iowa State are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
