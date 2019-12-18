OU football: What Lincoln Riley said on signing day — 'We'll have a lot of good news coming up'

Wednesday marked another successful early signing day for Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners. After OU garnered 19 signatures, Riley held a press conference to talk about his 2020 class that's still developing.
Here's what Lincoln Riley said:
Defensive line
“The graduation’s going to hit us hard there. Losing Neville (redshirt senior Gallimore), Kenny Mann (redshirt senior), Q (redshirt senior Marquise Overton), Dillon (redshirt senior Faamatau) and all those guys — we knew it was going to be a big part of this class. There’s no question. We felt like we needed to get some immediate help there. There’s some guys that have experience, and glad we were able to add guys at different points in their career, different times in their eligibility. We really felt like we got quality guys.”
On transfer quarterbacks
“We know we got to be really good at that position. We know what the standards are here, and look at the four teams in the playoff — look at those quarterbacks right now. You have to have pretty good quarterback play, and we have, and we want to continue to do that and continue to get better, so wherever we can find the right guy, we’re going to do it. When the season was over and I knew for sure Kyler (Murray) was leaving early, it was, 'What do you think we need to win a championship next year?' I felt like we needed an older, more experienced guy — both because of what we had in the room, and also looking at our old team — because it’s more than just that position that’s making the whole thing work together. So it’s about finding the recipe to win, and win championships.”
On recruiting calendar
“It was challenging. It still is. Ask me in a couple weeks when we come up for air. I think I voiced my displeasure with how the calendar worked out. To not be able — to not go see these guys multiple times when 95 percent of the other schools out there are able to do that is challenging. Now, the benefits are you’re playing for something at that point, and they’re not. So there are benefits, but only getting one true week to see your guys before the majority of players sign — we gotta be careful that doesn’t happen again. It’s too important. This comes up too quick. We, as coaches and administrators, we gotta do better.
On players coming to Oklahoma
“There’s still nothing like putting that on the field. That is still one of the most powerful things that you can do. With the turnaround we’ve had defensively and the quality of staff that we have, players are going to grow up knowing that they’re going to come to Oklahoma and play great defense, and that’s what’s expected. I think this year has been a great step, and there’s big steps yet to come.”
Offensive line
“It was big. You’re always going to sign linemen each year, but this is one of those you point to. We’ve had a lot of attrition over the last few years with guys leaving early, which has been a positive. Guys have been able to do it, for the most part they’ve been successful, and it’s a result of quality play. Those aren’t always the easiest things to plan for because you don’t necessarily know that at the beginning of the season. If you’ve got a senior, you know you’re losing him, but if you’ve got a guy that’s maybe going to go, maybe is not, do you have that scholarship and are you able to recruit to it or not? It sometimes puts you in a challenging position, and so I do think this year’s class is going to help address losing some of the guys we have over the last few years at the position early.
"I like the makeup of the class. I like the kind of kids we’re bringing in. These are five really solid, good students, just kind of straight really good guys. I think there are multiple guys in this class that can play multiple positions, both inside and tackle, which was important to us in almost like a model of Cody Ford. You mentioned Andrew (Raym), we’ve had a good history of guys that maybe decommitted throughout the process and then found their way back here. He’s one of the better prospects we’ve seen in the state of Oklahoma since our time here at any position. He was extremely important to getting here, and I think we’ve got a great relationship with him and his family, and I think that was a big part of it.”
On committed players that do not sign
“I think it’s a question we’re all learning about. I think it comes down to your relationship with these guys, the players, their families. Everybody’s scenario is different. Things aren’t always what they seem to be on the outside. You’ve gotta rely on those relationships and the many conversations that are had. I think there has to be a lot of trust in those moments. I don’t know that the answer is always the same, but we anticipate some guys are going to go longer than others. At the end of the day, a guy tells you they’re committed, and you think maybe, maybe not. You want to know where these guys stand, and you always understand that they need room to breathe, and they need room to compare, and we’ve always encouraged our guys to go compare. If you find a place you like better than this, you shouldn’t come here anyway, and we’re OK with that.
On signing day and videos
“I think we’ve really done some groundbreaking things the last couple of signing days. I think we went above and beyond. Recruits and everybody across the country are seeing something that they’ve never seen anything like it before, and that’s pretty special. It’ll be copied next year.”
On Marvin Mims
“He’s a unique kid. We’ve been aware of him for a long time. Marvin was one of those guys where we loved his junior tape, but his senior tape and the way he played this year — he broke the national record for receiving yards in a season and was just phenomenal and did it against great competition. A guy that’s really improved, great student, tremendous kid, comes from an awesome family, and with some of the attrition we have at the position, it was a great get for us.”
More signatures to come
“We’ll have a lot of good news coming up. That’s what you were looking for, right?”
